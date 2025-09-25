GST reforms will ensure a happy Diwali: Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the recently announced reforms in the goods and services tax (GST) will ensure a happy Diwali for the public this time in India. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during the 74th All-India Police Wrestling Competition at the Madhuban Police Academy in Karnal on Wednesday. (Sourced: X)

Saini was in Karnal to meet merchants at the Nehru Place market shop-to-shop, to thank and inform them about the change in GST slabs under the party’s state-wide “GST Bachat Utsav”.

The CM said that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised during his Independence Day speech was delivered within two months to the people of the country.

“There are several products on which the GST has been reduced to zero and only two slabs remain, from the four previously. I’m sure that this change in slabs will reduce the burden of inflation and bring happiness to the families this Diwali season,” Saini said.

On a query from the reporters regarding threat and extortion calls to the merchants in the region, the chief minister said that the Haryana police and other agencies are working tirelessly to deal with such cases.

Earlier, Saini chaired the closing ceremony of the 74th All-India Police Wrestling Competition at the Madhuban Police Academy.

At this occasion, Saini announced that recruitment in the Haryana Police would soon begin under the sports quota. He honoured the winning athletes.

During his address, Saini said that there is a deep connection between sports and the police force and sports not only provide good health, but also teaches team spirit, mutual cooperation and discipline.

Saini further said that it was a matter of great happiness that 1,474 players from 34 teams displayed their strength in this competition held in Haryana, the powerhouse of sports in the country.

DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said that the CISF players won 13 gold, 9 silver and 18 bronze medals (total 40) in All-India Police Wrestling Competitions.

Players from Uttar Pradesh won 12 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze and ITBP players won 9 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze medals.

In the women’s 53 kg freestyle competition, Rajni of CISF won the gold medal by securing the first position, Hemlata of UP Police won the silver medal.

Similarly, in the men’s 125 kg freestyle category (freestyle), Mausam Khatri of Haryana won the gold medal by securing the first position and Ishaq Mohammad of Jammu and Kashmir won the silver medal.

Priyanshi and Nirmala won the bronze medal in the women’s category and Mohit and Bharat Chaudhary won the bronze medal in the men’s category.

‘Haryana aims to be global sports leader in sports’

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the state’s vision is to become a global leader in sports, not just the sports capital of India. Speaking at the inauguration of the second phase of the state-level Khel Mahakumbh at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium in Panchkula on Wednesday, he highlighted the government’s efforts to connect every child with sports.

The Khel Mahakumbh, launched in 2017, serves as a platform to nurture young talent. The first phase saw 15,410 athletes compete, while the current phase has 9,959 participants. CM Saini emphasised that consistent practice, discipline, and self-confidence are crucial for athletes aiming to represent the country.

During the event, the CM honoured eight Haryana athletes who won medals at the Paris Paralympics with incentives amounting to a total of ₹ 42 crore. He also awarded 31 coaches with ₹3.56 crore for their contributions.