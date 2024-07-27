Guest Column| 16th finance commission: Neutral arbiter with unique opportunity

The President of India constituted the 16th Finance Commission under Article 280 (1) of the Constitution to make recommendations on the distribution of net tax proceeds between the Union and the states, the allocation between the states of respective shares of such proceeds, grants-in-aid to the states, and measures needed to supplement the resources of the local bodies during the award period. Upon the central government’s acceptance, the commission’s recommendations would cover a period of five years starting April 1, 2026. As part of the process of preparing its recommendations, the commission carries out consultations with the states and has already visited Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to hold these consultations with the state governments and other stakeholders. 16th finance commission head Dr Arvind Panagariya adressing mediapersons in Chandigarh on July 23. (HT file)

The debates of the constituent assembly related to the finance commission reveal that our founding fathers intended to have a neutral arbiter every five years to distribute the resources between the Union and the states. This role is crucial as it modulates any imbalances that may have developed vis-à-vis the resources available and the expenditure responsibilities of the Centre and the states.

Introduce transparency

Primarily, the finance commission (FC) has two responsibilities: To suggest the distribution of net tax proceeds between the Centre and the states (vertical devolution) and the inter-se distribution between the states (horizontal devolution). Initially, the Constitution provided for the sharing of only two central taxes with states, namely income tax and Union excise duties; it was after the 80th amendment of the Constitution in 2000 (on the recommendations of the 10th FC) that the divisible pool became net proceeds of all taxes.

Over the years, most of the states have been clamouring for a share of the resources (cesses, surcharges and fees) that have been collected by the Centre, which are outside the divisible pool. Most of them, such as the spectrum fees or some cesses and surcharges, couldn’t even have been envisaged at the time of drafting the Constitution. Thus, the position on the issue of sharing of net proceeds of taxes certainly deserves a relook. For greater transparency and accountability, perhaps all sovereign levies should be shareable. Cesses and surcharges are essentially taxes.

As for horizontal devolution, successive finance commissions have designed their awards to promote equity and balanced regional development by allocating a greater share to states with limited resources. The allocation of these transfers has been based mainly on factors such as state size, population, and per capita income. Till the 8th FC, an overwhelming weightage of 80-90% was granted on the basis of the state’s population, and the balance of 10-20% was granted to tax collection efforts. Subsequent FCs have introduced elements of equity through the introduction of income/poverty criteria. The horizontal devolution formula has evolved to comprise three broad groups of elements: Need, equity and efficiency.

Over the years, this formula has become more complex and convoluted, with many elements in the formula incentivising non-performance. Seventy-five years of focused support to the states that lagged at the time of Independence is a long period for catch up. Perhaps, such ‘cross-subsidisation’ over an undefined period needs a review, since it takes away any incentive for performance by state governments. The 16th FC has an opportunity to redefine the horizontal devolution formula to make it simple and fair, perhaps reverting to the old formula that gives weightage only to population (need), per capita income (equity), and tax collection effort (efficiency). All other factors are relevant at best for non-FC transfers that involve the central sector and centrally sponsored schemes.

Eliminate moral hazard

Another issue with Finance Commission recommendations is the moral hazard involved with its award of revenue deficit grants. This has certainly not encouraged fiscal discipline and consolidation by the states. Reserve Bank of India data reveals that most of the states that have received revenue deficit grants have failed to achieve fiscal consolidation and continue to run significant revenue deficits. This is a serious moral hazard with a debilitating impact on the states’ fiscal and the economy. Also, the lack of consistency in the formula for horizontal devolution and its revision every five years by each new FC contributes to creating a perverse incentive for states to stray from the projected fiscal consolidation path that they presented to the previous FC.

The 16th FC could consider incentivising performance and fiscal discipline by suggesting a two-part formula for horizontal devolution with a fixed and a variable component. The fixed part (say 75% of the state’s share) can be an agreed formula, based on the state’s tax collection and its share of national GDP that should ideally remain constant beyond the five-year limit of recommendations of the FC so that the state governments can plan their resources around this assured devolution. This would bring time consistency and enhance fiscal discipline. The balance 25% can be a variable component based on performance achieved in terms of the agreed fiscal consolidation path. The unclaimed or unawarded part of this 25% pool could actually be awarded to states displaying enhanced fiscal discipline at the expense of the poor performers, i.e. to bring an element of competition for fiscal discipline among states.

Build this institution

A weak link in this otherwise robust system of federal fiscal governance is the absence of an institution that acts as a bridge between successive FCs, is the repository of institutional memory and expertise, and is also responsible for overseeing the performance of states while releasing the variable component to the states of their share of taxes as suggested above. Over the decades, the finance commission has built its credibility as a neutral arbiter, which is autonomous, independent, professional and a non-political forum. It would thus be in the fitness of things if there was a lean and efficient permanent secretariat.

This set-up would expand during the first two years of report writing, and for the next three years of its period, it would oversee the implementation while handing over the baton to the next FC. Perhaps, while the chairperson and the secretary could be appointed for five years for this purpose, the members could be appointed for the two-year report writing tenure. This institutional set-up would help the Centre and the states maintain fiscal discipline, leading to enhanced growth.

Importantly, this reform would not need any constitutional amendment.

The 16th FC has a unique opportunity to simplify things, introduce transparency, eliminate moral hazard, and build an institution. We hope it seizes this opportunity.

Karan Avtar Singh is former chief secretary of Punjab, while Anirudh Tewari is Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.