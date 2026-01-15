Guest Column| At 60, time to close the Punjabi Suba ledger

This year, Punjab completes 60 years of the Punjabi Suba. Milestones of this kind are usually marked by celebration or nostalgia. This one calls for something more exacting. Punjabi Suba was not merely a linguistic reorganisation; it was a constitutional promise, a commitment that cultural dignity, political voice, and federal fairness would be secured within the Indian Union. Six decades later, the question that refuses to fade is whether that promise was fully honoured or not. Just as the Centre once partnered Punjab to secure national food security, it must now partner Punjab to secure economic diversification. (HT file photo)

Punjabi Suba emerged from a deep sense of cultural insecurity in the early decades after Independence. Punjabi language, Sikh cultural identity, and a distinct regional ethos feared marginalisation within a Hindi-majoritarian administrative order. This anxiety was neither imagined nor excessive. It arose in a context where other linguistic communities had already been granted territorial recognition, while Punjab — still recovering from the trauma of Partition —remained politically truncated and culturally unsure.

The movement that followed was democratic and constitutional. It did not question India’s unity; it sought parity within it. Linguistic statehood was seen as a means to stabilise a shaken society and restore confidence to a community that had already borne a disproportionate share of national upheaval. When Punjabi Suba was finally created in 1966, it was widely believed that the most difficult chapter had closed.

That belief proved premature.

Recognition without closure

The new state was born with unresolved questions embedded into its structure. The absence of an unambiguous state capital, unresolved river-water arrangements, and the narrowing of Punjab’s economic base ensured that a sense of incompleteness lingered. The ambiguity surrounding Chandigarh diluted the very confidence that Punjabi Suba was meant to restore. Similarly, water-sharing disputes steadily eroded federal trust. A state central to India’s food security repeatedly found itself litigating for access to its own rivers. Political settlement gave way to legal stalemate.

The separation of hill areas further narrowed Punjab’s economic imagination, pushing it into excessive dependence on agriculture. Over time, the state became locked into a government-assisted agrarian economy, sustained by central procurement. Stability was achieved, but at the cost of diversification.

1980s: A misread struggle

It is impossible to understand Punjab’s trajectory without revisiting the turbulence of the 1980s. Too often, that decade is dismissed as an aberration. In reality, the movements of that period—however distorted they later became—were rooted in a broader struggle for justice. They drew energy from the perception that the implicit promises of Punjabi Suba had not been fulfilled. Political voice was weakening, the economic agency was shrinking, and federal trust was fraying. When legitimate questions of justice remain unresolved, they tend to re-emerge in destabilising forms.

In the decades that followed, Punjab settled into an uneasy equilibrium. Its economy revolved around agriculture supported by assured procurement. For a time, this model delivered prosperity and national prestige. Punjab fed the nation, and the nation rewarded Punjab.

But success gradually hardened into dependency. Industrialisation stalled, private investment migrated elsewhere, and entrepreneurship weakened. What began as a strategic partnership became a structural constraint. Punjab’s economy grew stable but brittle, prosperous yet unimaginative. This economic stagnation quietly reshaped social behaviour. As opportunities narrowed, aspiration began to look outward.

Demographic anxiety

Punjab’s most serious challenge today is no longer cultural insecurity; it is demographic uncertainty. The state now has one of the lowest population growth rates in the country, coupled with sustained, terminal emigration. Over two decades, large numbers of young Punjabis, particularly Sikhs, have left permanently for foreign shores. Migration has shifted from being cyclical to terminal. Entire families leave, taking with them skills, capital, and ambition.

At the same time, Punjab has become a destination for domestic migrant labour. The result is a demographic churn, an outward flow of rooted communities and an inward flow of transient ones. Punjabi Suba was premised on demographic stability. That premise no longer holds.

This demography now intersects with constitutional arithmetic. The post-2026 delimitation exercise will reward population growth with increased representation. States like Punjab, which have stabilised population growth, are likely to lose seats. Reduced representation means diminished influence over national policy and resource allocation. Punjab risks becoming a state whose historic contribution is acknowledged, but whose contemporary voice carries less weight. Cultural insecurity has evolved into constitutional marginalisation.

Foundation to fulfilment

Punjab’s predicament is often treated as a regional concern. That is a mistake. Unfinished federal settlements don’t remain local forever. They accumulate pressure and eventually surface as governance failures.

The legacy issues of Punjabi Suba are clear and finite. Symbolic clarity on the state capital can no longer be deferred. Water disputes must be resolved politically rather than endlessly litigated. Punjabi language must enjoy institutional pre-eminence in administration, education, and public life, as vernaculars do in southern states. Cultural continuity cannot be left to social memory alone; it requires state participation.

Above all, Punjab needs a new economic compact. The government-assisted agricultural economy has reached its limits. What Punjab now requires is central government-assisted industrialisation in manufacturing, agro-processing, logistics, defence production, energy, and modern services. Just as the Centre once partnered Punjab to secure national food security, it must now partner Punjab to secure economic diversification.

Punjabi Suba was never conceived as an end in itself. It was meant to be a foundation for long-term political stability and cultural confidence within the Union. Cultural security was the beginning, not the destination. Experience has shown that dignity, unless consciously translated into institutions and economic capacity, gradually recedes into sentiment rather than shaping the future.

Punjab has reached that juncture, where unresolved questions can no longer be deferred. It’s time, long overdue, to close the Punjabi Suba ledger. jagmohansraju@yahoo.com