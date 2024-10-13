Guest Column: Chandigarh Chronicles, babus in the House

In the well-ordered world of Chandigarh, the bureaucrats occupy a realm of quiet power and understated influence. They are the silent architects of the city’s day-to-day functioning, their presence felt more than seen. These officers hailing from the prestigious ranks of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and other elite services, live in the verdant northern sectors of the city, where official bungalows stand like sentinels of authority amidst well-tended lawns and tree-lined avenues. The whitewashed walls, red-tiled roofs, and expansive gardens of Old Chandigarh houses are reminiscent of a bygone era. (File)

Their lives are a symphony of order and discipline, each day a carefully choreographed sequence of meetings, files and social engagements.

From the outside, it might seem like a life of relentless routine, but to them, it is a finely tuned machine where every cog has its place. Their official bungalows are more than just residences; they are symbols of their standing in society.

Nestled in the leafy northern sectors, these homes, many designed by Corbusier himself, are a blend of charm and heritage. The whitewashed walls, red-tiled roofs, and expansive gardens are reminiscent of a bygone era, and carry with them the legacy of the many deliberations that have taken place within their walls.

Teams of dedicated staff keep these opulent homes running like well-oiled machines. Meanwhile, the better halves of bureaucrats carve out a niche of their own, focusing on raising the next generation with a blend of sophistication — enrolling their children in French, dance, and calligraphy classes, along with tennis and fencing lessons.

The life of a Chandigarh bureaucrat is a delicate balancing act between duty and discretion. Their days begin early, often with a morning walk in the Leisure Valley, Sector 16’s Rose Garden or along the Sukhna Lake promenade, where they exchange pleasantries with fellow walkers, many of whom are their colleagues or acquaintances. These walks are a vital part of their networking, where alliances are forged, and the pulse of the city is taken.

From there, it’s a seamless transition to the office, where the real work begins. The bureaucrat’s office is a study in organised chaos — files piled high on teakwood desks, phones ringing incessantly, and a steady stream of visitors, each with a petition, a request, or a complaint.

Yet, amid the whirlwind, the bureaucrat remains unflappable, a master of the art of governance. They are adept at cutting through the red tape, balancing competing interests, and ensuring that the wheels of government keep turning smoothly.

But it’s not all work and no play. The bureaucrats of Chandigarh are also connoisseurs of the city’s social scene. Their evenings are often booked with a series of engagements — cocktail parties at the Chandigarh Club, dinners at the Chandigarh Golf Club, or cultural events at Tagore Theatre. These gatherings are more than just social obligations; they are extensions of their work, opportunities to network in a more relaxed setting. Here, over a glass of fine Scotch or a plate of kebabs, decisions are made, and policies are shaped.

In Chandigarh, a city that prides itself on its order and efficiency, the bureaucrats are the linchpins who keep the city running like clockwork, ensuring that everything from the water supply to the traffic management is handled with precision. So, as they move from one meeting to the next and from one social engagement to the next, they do so with a quiet assurance that comes from knowing they are the unseen hands that guide the city’s destiny.