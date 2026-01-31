Guest Column| PM Modi’s message of inclusion in Dera Ballan visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Sach Khand Ballan, the spiritual seat of the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar, on February 1 is far more than a ceremonial gesture. In the current climate, the visit serves as a symbol of recognition and reassurance from the national leadership toward Punjab, a vital border state currently grappling with fiscal constraints and a prolonged period of uncertainty. It is a timely reminder that Punjab remains central to India’s development plan, marking a concerted effort to help the state regain its lost confidence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Sant Niranjan Dass, the head of Dera Sach Khand Ballan (Jalandhar), in Delhi on December 5. (HT file photo)

Dera Sach Khand Ballan is not merely a religious body; it stands as a testament to the dream of Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, who envisioned an Indian society offering equal opportunities to all, including the backward classes. For decades, the Ravidassia community has been an integral part of Punjab’s social and cultural heritage. Despite comprising nearly one-third of the state’s population, the community and other backward classes have often remained on the periphery of the mainstream power structure.

For these stakeholders, the PM’s visit is a gesture of empowerment—an acknowledgement that the voices and aspirations of the Dalit community are integral to the national narrative. It signals a new chapter for Punjab, where communities that felt ignored for centuries are finally being recognised as primary stakeholders in the state’s future. Such inclusivity is essential to fostering social harmony and reinforcing the principle that development must be both participatory and equitable.

Roadmap for resurgence

The challenges facing Punjab are no longer confined to a particular sector; they span across the state’s finances, employment crisis, and a dampened investment sentiment. In this context, PM Modi’s presence sends a clear signal to citizens and investors alike: Punjab is a national priority. Border states face unique constraints, and unlocking their potential requires sustained attention from the Union government.

The roadmap for Punjab’s resurgence is through diversified growth. While agriculture remains the state’s backbone, the future must be fuelled by education, skill development, industry, services, logistics, and innovation. Punjab possesses a vibrant youth population eager for dignity of work within their home state. By leveraging national programmes on skilling, startups and entrepreneurship, the state can tap into this demographic dividend, effectively halting distress migration and reviving hope among the youth.

Infrastructure development will also be critical. Upgraded connectivity through roads and railways, logistics, urban development, and industrial corridors can reposition Punjab as an important economic entry point. This level of development has a multiplier effect—job creation, better access to healthcare and education, and overall quality of life. For the average Punjabi, this means concrete progress and not mere rhetoric.

Restoring former glory

However, the psychological impact of this visit is equally significant. Punjab has historically been a land of valour and leadership, contributing to India’s food and national security. In recent years, economic and societal pressures have bred an element of doubt. The PM’s visit seeks to dispel this uncertainty, re-emphasising that Punjab’s trajectory is inextricably linked to India’s rise.

Modi has always shown his concern for Punjab and his desire to help the state regain its former glory. The PM’s focus on development, social justice, and overall balanced development of the country is a recognition of the fact that progress must be inclusive. Therefore, his visit must be recognised as an occasion of renewal, where confidence is restored, aspirations are validated, and Punjab takes a decisive step towards a more inclusive, empowered, and development-oriented future.

Ultimately, the visit offers the people of Punjab something priceless: Hope and recognition. satnam.sandhu@sansad.nic.in