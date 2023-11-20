Guest Column| Sutlej river basin needs immediate attention, integrated management

The Sutlej river basin is a cornerstone of Punjab’s landscape. It not only encompasses the Sutlej river but also includes its tributaries, Kali Bein and Chitti Bein. These water bodies play a critical role in agriculture, the provision of drinking water, and the preservation of the ecological diversity of the region. However, the Sutlej river basin faces many pressing challenges, ranging from pollution and dwindling aquatic life to water scarcity, erosion, insufficient regulatory measures, and the looming spectre of climate change. People wading through a flooded area at Lohian Khas in Punjab’s Jalandhar district after a breach in the Sutlej river embankment during the monsoon in July. (ANI Photo)

The Sutlej river, originating from the Tibetan plateau, serves as the primary lifeline of the river basin. It enters Punjab at Bhakra, Rupnagar, and ultimately joins the Indus river in Pakistan via Harike, Ferozepur. The river’s flow, around 21 cubic kilometres of water annually, is a complex blend sourced from rain, snow, and glaciers. Nearly 60% of the flow into Bhakra comes from snow and glaciers, rapid melting and thinning of which are worrying. The glacier volume decreased by 21% from 1984 to 2013, and water flows from glaciers into the Sutlej will be further reduced by 50% by 2050.

The Sutlej river, while providing essential water for agricultural and drinking purposes in Punjab, is also a repository of rich aquatic biodiversity. Aquatic life in the river basin is characterised by a diverse array of species, each uniquely adapted to the river and its tributaries. The basin is home to fish species, amphibians, snakes, freshwater turtles, and several aquatic invertebrates, including dragonflies, damselflies, aquatic beetles, and crayfish. It attracts bird species, including waterfowl, waders, and birds of prey. Some mammals, such as otters, also thrive in these aquatic environments. There have even been reports of dolphins sighted by residents in the basin area.

Pollution affecting ecology

The aquatic biodiversity in the Sutlej has, however, seen an alarming decline over the years. Deteriorating water quality, habitat degradation, and human activities have contributed to the erosion of the health and diversity of aquatic life in the basin. The delicate ecological balance within these rivers is under threat, necessitating conservation efforts.

The maintenance and protection of the basin’s rich aquatic biodiversity are contingent upon sustainable fishing practices and water quality management. These measures are crucial for the functioning of the ecosystems and the provision of essential services, such as water purification and nutrient cycling.

The Sutlej, Kali Bein, and Chitti Bein are severely affected by water pollution, primarily due to industrial effluents, agricultural runoff, and untreated urban sewage.

The river basin grapples with water scarcity resulting from over-extraction, inefficient water management practices, and the unequal distribution of resources among regions and stakeholders. The lack of adequate river water in the catchment areas due to the diversion of water to non-basin areas has compelled the over-extraction of groundwater for agriculture, leading to the depletion of water tables and scarcity during dry seasons. Efficient irrigation technologies are imperative to sustain agriculture in the catchment areas.

Climate change threat

Deforestation and changes in land use are also impacting the basin’s hydrology. Such alterations influence water absorption and runoff patterns and exacerbate flooding, sedimentation, and soil erosion. It, in turn, affects the long-term sustainability of river waters, reducing their water-carrying capacity and raising flood risks. The efficiency of hydropower generation and water availability downstream is also impacted.

Climate change is a substantial threat to the Sutlej basin, exacerbating the existing issues. Studies show rising temperatures, declining rainfall, and changing precipitation patterns, resulting in altered hydrological cycles. The projected increase in summer temperatures by 3.7°C by 2050 and 7.94°C by 2090, coupled with an expected decline in winter snowfall by 14% by 2050 and 5% by 2090, presents a dire situation. Around 55% of the glaciers in the Sutlej basin will vanish by 2050, with only 3% remaining by 2090. These alterations in hydrology will lead to erratic water availability, an increased occurrence of floods and droughts, and higher water temperatures.

Source of contention

The Indus Water Treaty, 1960, governs water allocation from the Sutlej and other rivers to India and Pakistan but has been a source of contention at times. Further, inter-state water disputes within India, involving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, also complicate the efficient management and use of the river. Some basin areas in Punjab are crying for water, the transfer of which to non-basin areas is not only against the law but also defies canons of justice.

The development or redevelopment of the Sutlej river basin requires a multidisciplinary approach that encompasses environmental sustainability, economic growth, and social well-being. An integrated, collaborative, and participatory approach to the management and governance of the Sutlej basin is essential. Since all three rivers of the Indus system, namely the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas, are interlinked and interdependent, establishing the Punjab Water Management Board will be appropriate. Otherwise, the Punjab Water Resources Regulatory Authority established by the state government in 2020 should be empowered to oversee and regulate the development of the river basin.

Preserving and revitalising the Sutlej and its tributaries is not only essential for the sustenance of the biodiversity in the river basin but also for addressing the challenges presented by a changing climate. The implementation of solutions, including intelligent irrigation systems, climate change mitigation measures, strengthened regulatory mechanisms, and river basin management systems, can ensure the sustainable development of the Sutlej river basin and safeguard the ecological integrity of the region. Integrated water resources management will add to the efficacy of these measures. sureshkumarnangia@gmail.com

Suresh Kumar (HT file photo)

The writer is a retired Punjab-cadre IAS officer. Views expressed are personal.