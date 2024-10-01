Guest Column| Turning stubble into hydrogen can fuel Punjab’s clean energy drive

The launch of India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) in January 2023 marked a significant step toward establishing hydrogen as a cornerstone of future energy systems. Aiming for carbon-neutrality by 2070, India envisions becoming a global leader in hydrogen production, utilisation, and export by 2047, a centennial milestone. By 2050, hydrogen could account for up to 25% of global energy needs, potentially creating a $10-trillion market. For Punjab, which produces substantial amounts of agricultural stubble annually, converting stubble into hydrogen fuel can address waste management, energy sustainability, and environment pollution. A farmer setting fire to paddy stubble after harvesting the crop in a field near Verka in Amritsar district on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Every year, farmers face the challenge of disposing of vast quantities of paddy and wheat crop residue. The common practice of burning stubble in fields is a quick and cost-effective way to clear land for the next crop. However, this method has severe environmental and health repercussions. Stubble-burning is responsible for about 10% of global pollution, making it the third-largest pollution source after industrial and vehicular emissions. The burning process releases a dangerous mix of gases, including carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, and methane, along with volatile organic compounds, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter.

The impacts of these emissions are profound. Fine particulate matter from stubble burning deteriorates air quality, exacerbates respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, stubble burning depletes soil nutrients and organic matter, undermining soil fertility, harming biodiversity, and damaging nearby crops. The economic toll is substantial, with billions lost annually due to health costs and environmental damage.

The primary reasons for stubble-burning include the narrow time window between paddy harvesting and wheat sowing, as well as the high cost of labour for alternative disposal methods. Given these constraints, stubble-burning often appears as the most practical and economical solution for farmers, which is neither sustainable nor environment-friendly.

Addressing this issue requires innovative and sustainable solutions. While traditional methods such as crop rotation, using stubble as animal feed, or utilising it in brick-kilns provide some relief, they do not fully address the problem. One promising alternative is converting stubble into hydrogen, a clean and renewable energy source.

Unique opportunity

Hydrogen is gaining recognition as a game-changer for clean energy. It has the potential to revolutionise energy systems due to its high-energy density and the fact that its combustion produces only water as a byproduct. At present, only a small fraction comes from renewable sources, such as microbial biomass. Agricultural stubble represents a significant yet underutilised resource for hydrogen production. It is renewable, abundant, and can be converted into hydrogen through various methods, including thermochemical and biological processes.

Punjab’s large-scale agricultural activities generate substantial amounts of stubble each year, creating a unique opportunity to convert this waste into hydrogen. By developing the necessary infrastructure and policies to facilitate stubble-to-hydrogen conversion, Punjab can tackle both waste management and energy needs. This approach promises environmental improvements, such as reduced air pollution and enhanced soil health, while providing economic advantages for farmers and the state.

Implementing this strategy involves several key steps. First, establishing infrastructure for stubble collection, pre-treatment, and conversion into hydrogen is essential, requiring facilities capable of handling and processing large volumes of stubble. Second, formulating policies that incentivise the use of stubble for hydrogen production and offer financial support to farmers will be critical. Additionally, public awareness campaigns can educate farmers about the benefits of this approach.

Way of the world

Countries around the world are investing heavily in hydrogen technology and infrastructure. Japan is a leader in hydrogen economy development, while China and South Korea focus on fuel cell vehicles and hydrogen production. The European Union aims to generate 40GW of hydrogen energy by 2030, and Australia plans to become a major hydrogen exporter. In the 21st century, hydrogen is expected to play a crucial role in various sectors, including transportation and industrial processes.

Punjab has the potential to become a key player in the global hydrogen market by leveraging its agricultural resources. By incorporating hydrogen production from stubble into its new agricultural policy, the state can enhance energy security, reduce pollution, and stimulate economic growth. Punjab must recognise the environmental and health impacts of stubble-burning and prioritise the development of hydrogen infrastructure.

Punjab is at a pivotal moment, facing stubble-burning challenges while seizing the opportunity presented by hydrogen as a clean energy source. By transforming stubble into hydrogen, the state can address pressing environmental and health issues while positioning itself as a leader in the emerging hydrogen market. Adopting hydrogen as a fuel can provide Punjab with a cleaner, greener future and contribute significantly to India’s clean energy and environmental goals. sekhon_apd@yahoo.com

SS Sekhon (HT photo)

The writer, a retired professor of physics at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, specialises in research on green energy. Views expressed are personal.