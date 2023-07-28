Gujjar-Rajput controversy: Firing outside Yamunanagar zila parishad vice-chief’s farmhouse

Unidentified men allegedly opened fire outside the farmhouse of Yamunanagar zila parishad vice-president Agni Vijay Singh Chauhan, on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday. Police at the crime spot in Yamunanagar. (HT Photo)

Though no injury was reported in the incident, the rear window glass of a car parked at the spot was shattered.

Police have registered a case under Section 285 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Indian Penal Code at Yamunanagar City police station.

In his complaint, Chauhan said he lives at the farmhouse with family. Around 1:30 am, they heard a loud noise, which they initially thought was a transformer exploding.

“When I went out to see, I saw that the rear window glass of a car shattered. Someone had broken the glass of the car by firing a bullet,” said Chauhan, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

The incident comes days after his statement on the ongoing controversy between Rajput and Gujjar communities over Raja Mihir Bhoj.

He had tried to play down the controversy and said that it’s up to a person to use any surname with the Raja.

About 14 hours before the firing at the farmhouse, a heated argument and a scuffle allegedly took place between the protesting members of the Rajput community and Chauhan’s family members. A case was registered at Jathlana police station against a few local men.

Chauhan’s younger brother, Prithvi Singh, told HT that his brother has been receiving threats online to take back his statement and apologise, but what he had said promotes brotherhood between both the communities.

Gujjars form 2 panels to look into controversy over Mihir Bhoj statue

Karnal Members of the Gujjar community said they have formed two committees to look into the controversy surrounding the statue of 9th century ruler Raja Mihir Bhoj which was unveiled in Kaithal. The Rajput community had taken exception to the king being referred to as a Gujjar and demanded the removal of the word. The panchayat has decided that a six member committee of legal experts will look into the legal aspects of the matter in the Punjab and Haryana high court, while another 16 members committee will ensure that peace and harmony between the two communities is not disturbed.

