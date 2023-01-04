Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gulmarg freezes at -9.2°C as Kashmir reels under intense cold

Gulmarg freezes at -9.2°C as Kashmir reels under intense cold

Published on Jan 04, 2023 01:23 AM IST

The MeT department in an update said that south Kashmir’s tourist resort of Pahalgam experienced a low of -7.2°C against -9.6°C on the previous night, which was its coldest night this season

Tourists enjoy at the famous Gulmarg ski resort, in Baramulla on Tuesday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Mercury plunged to bone chilling -9.2°C in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg, meteorological department said on Tuesday. The ski resort had recorded its coldest night of the season on Monday. The MeT department in an update said that south Kashmir’s tourist resort of Pahalgam experienced a low of -7.2°C against -9.6°C on the previous night, which was its coldest night this season.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of -4.4°C, while Qazigund witnessed a low of -5.8°C.

In Jammu division, Banihal recorded its lowest temperature at -1.4°C, while it was 3.6°C in Jammu.

Leh witnessed -14°C temperature while Kargil froze at -17.2°C.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear weather till January 6, expecting further fall in minimum temperatures across J&K.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said that January 7 is expected to be cloudy followed by snow and rain as the week ends.

“ From January 8 to 10, the weather is expected to be cloudy with possibility of snowfall and rainfall in plains at many places of J&K,” he added.

He said fog was likely to continue in plains of Jammu, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Delhi till Friday.

Wednesday, January 04, 2023
