Gunshots fired after clash over parking in Kharar society, 2 held

Mohali: Kharar City police have arrested two persons following a clash between two groups that led to gunfire in the parking lot of Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. The altercation, reportedly fuelled by intoxication, erupted over a parking dispute. A man seen brazenly firing in the air in Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. (HT Photos)

According to police, an initial scuffle broke out during which a group of men was brutally assaulted. In retaliation, the other faction called their accomplices who arrived at the scene and fired around five gunshots into the air. Despite the area being crowded, no injuries were reported.

The incident was captured by bystanders, with videos showing the violent confrontation and subsequent gunfire. Police have recovered four 9mm bullet shells from the scene.

An onlooker alerted the police control room prompting officers to rush to the location. While no formal complaint was initially received, authorities registered a case under the Arms Act after reviewing the video evidence.

Though the case was initially filed against unidentified persons, police identified the accused through CCTV footage and videos recorded by the public. “Two men, including the one who fired the shots, have been arrested. A probe is on,” an investigator said.