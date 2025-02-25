Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gunshots fired after clash over parking in Kharar society, 2 held

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2025 09:52 AM IST

According to police, an initial scuffle broke out during which a group of men was brutally assaulted. In retaliation, the other faction called their accomplices who arrived at the scene and fired around five gunshots into the air. Despite the area being crowded, no injuries were reported.

Mohali: Kharar City police have arrested two persons following a clash between two groups that led to gunfire in the parking lot of Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. The altercation, reportedly fuelled by intoxication, erupted over a parking dispute.

A man seen brazenly firing in the air in Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. (HT Photos)
A man seen brazenly firing in the air in Future Heights Society on Kharar-Kurali Road on Monday. (HT Photos)

According to police, an initial scuffle broke out during which a group of men was brutally assaulted. In retaliation, the other faction called their accomplices who arrived at the scene and fired around five gunshots into the air. Despite the area being crowded, no injuries were reported.

The incident was captured by bystanders, with videos showing the violent confrontation and subsequent gunfire. Police have recovered four 9mm bullet shells from the scene.

An onlooker alerted the police control room prompting officers to rush to the location. While no formal complaint was initially received, authorities registered a case under the Arms Act after reviewing the video evidence.

Though the case was initially filed against unidentified persons, police identified the accused through CCTV footage and videos recorded by the public. “Two men, including the one who fired the shots, have been arrested. A probe is on,” an investigator said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On