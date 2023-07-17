Ludhiana’s vet varsity demonstrates packaging machinery milk products

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a method demonstration and training camp on value addition of milk for farmers of Hamidi village under ICAR sponsored Farmer FIRST Project. Farmers during a training camp in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

PS Brar, director of extension education-cum-nodal officer of Farmer FIRST Project, and Parminder Singh, principal investigator, arranged this innovative approach at the village where beneficiary farmers both men and women participated in the camp.

Co-PI of the project Gopika Talwar deliberated on the importance of packaging of value-added products and conducted hands-on training for cup-sealer machine and hand-sealer machine to the women trainees. She highlighted the use of cup/glass sealer machine to pack products like kheer, lassi, whey drinks or flavoured milks etc. for which the farmers had already been trained. She suggested them to pack the products like paneer, chhaina, sweets etc. with a hand sealer machine.

The queries of the farmers were dealt accordingly by Dr Gopika , who encouraged the farmers to form self-help groups and boost their earning by making value added products, and packing them with the demonstrated machinery. She added that this will not only make it more convenient and increase the aesthetics of the product but will also ease the sale of products in the market.

Vet varsity hosts Ideathon-2023

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University on Monday hosted Ideathon-2023, a platform for young students to showcase their ideas in the field of biotechnology in precision livestock farming. The event, held from 10 am to 5 pm at the college of animal biotechnology auditorium, witnessed the participation of 50 students from various colleges and universities across India pursuing undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD degrees.

Ideathon-2023, organised under the guidance of the Indian Society of Veterinary Immunology and Biotechnology (SVP), aimed to promote innovative ideas and solutions in the field of biotechnology as it pertains to precision livestock farming. The applications received were evaluated based on the novelty of the idea, practicality, scalability, and relevance to the theme. The participants were divided into three groups: undergraduate, masters and PhD.

To be eligible for participation, candidates had to be enrolled in any college, university or institute recognised by a statutory body in India. The evaluation process focused on the quality of the presentation, the uniqueness of the idea, its potential for scalability, and its relevance to the chosen theme. At the end of the event, the top three participants from each group were awarded for their outstanding contributions.

The themes of Ideathon-2023 revolved around different aspects of biotechnology in livestock farming.

Theme one “Biotechnology in animal health” explored the development of new-generation vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics for major animal diseases. It also encompassed the use of probiotics to improve animal health and the application of artificial intelligence for monitoring animal health.

Theme two “Biotechnology in animal production” focused on reproductive technologies and innovative methods for developing gene-edited and cloned high-yielding animals. It emphasised genome analysis and genetic characterisation of indigenous livestock breeds as well as biotechnological interventions for stress management and enhanced productivity. Artificial intelligence and its role in monitoring animal production were also highlighted.

Theme third “Waste to wealth: Way through biotechnology” aimed to explore biotechnological interventions for converting animal waste into valuable resources. It delved into the development of next-generation biofuels from animal waste, biotechnological techniques for biofuel production, value addition to farm wastes, and the use of microbes and enzymes for biomass degradation.

