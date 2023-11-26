Guru Nanak’s birth anniv: Year’s largest jatha of 2,447 Sikhs leaves for Nankana Sahib

Largest Sikh jatha (group of pilgrims) of the year on Saturday crossed over to Pakistan through Attari-Wagah border to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) at Nankana Sahib, the Guru’s birthplace. A jatha of Sikh pilgrims crosses over to Pakistan through Attari-Wagah border to celebrate Guru Nanak’s Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) at Nankana Sahib, on Saturday. (HT photo)

As per the Indian officials, 2,447 pilgrims went to the neighbouring country. Of 1,684 names sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi, 788 were not granted the pilgrimage visa, which fumed the gurdwara body.

The pilgrims left from Teja Singh Samundri Hall, headquarters of the SGPC on the premises of the Golden Temple. SGPC executive committee member Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, who is leading the jatha, said, “Though events are organised across the world to celebrate the Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak, becoming a part of the celebrations at the birthplace of the Guru is a great honour. Every Sikh wants to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan and the governments should grant visas to maximum pilgrims.”

“Apart from being a part of the celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on November 27, the Sikh jatha will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda (Sheikhupura), Gurdwara Panja Sahib (Hasan Abdal), Gurdwara Dehra Sahib (Lahore), Gurdwara Rori Sahib (Emnabad) and Kartarpur Sahib (Narowal) during the 10-day pilgrimage that will end on December 4,” he added.

Every year, four Sikh jathas go to Pakistan. The largest one heads for Nankana Sahib. Another jatha goes on the harvest festival of Baisakhi which is celebrated by Sikhs as Khalsa Foundation Day in April. Two more jathas leave in May and June to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Guru Arjan Dev, and the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh respectively.