Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana: Basketball court delayed yet again

The indoor basketball court at Guru Nanak Stadium remains stuck in delays, missing yet another deadline despite repeated assurances. Part of the Smart City Mission, the project was expected to be completed by May 31, but that deadline too has slipped by, adding to a growing list of missed targets. Construction work of indoor basketball stadium at Guru Nanak Stadium was expected to be completed by May 31. (Gurpreet Singh / HT)

Originally promised to be ready much earlier, the project has seen its completion date extended multiple times, from June and December 2024 to January and March 2025, and now past May 31, the basketball court is yet to be completed. Frustrated by the continued delays, the Ludhiana municipal corporation even slapped a ₹10 lakh fine on the contractor in March for the slow pace of construction. Earlier in January, Union minister of state for railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, had also taken the civic body to task for failing to complete the construction on schedule.

The consequences of the delay are being felt most by the city’s young basketball talent. With over 150 players depending on the court for training, the lack of space has forced them to practice during odd hours, as early as 4 am and sometimes as late as 11 in the night. “The players struggled with only a single court available,” said Teja Singh Dhaliwal, general secretary of the Punjab Basketball Association. “The new facility would not only relieve pressure on the existing court but also provide a much-needed upgrade for our athletes,” Dhaliwal added.

Once completed, the modern indoor stadium will feature two full-size courts, allowing simultaneous matches and better training opportunities. Currently, only one overcrowded court is available, making it difficult for the growing number of players to train properly.

District sports officer Kuldeep Chugh previously said that about 80 to 85 percent of the work was already completed. “Having three indoor courts in Ludhiana will be a game-changer for our young athletes,” he added.

Superintendent engineer SL Gupta of the municipal corporation said that the court will be ready within 10 days. He blamed the delays on the maple flooring, which took longer than expected to install.