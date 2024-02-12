 Gurugram: Child drinks thinner, mistaking it for water, dies - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Gurugram: Child drinks thinner, mistaking it for water, dies

Gurugram: Child drinks thinner, mistaking it for water, dies

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 12, 2024 10:20 PM IST

A child died here in Haryana after drinking paint thinner, mistaking it for water, police said on Monday. The cne and a half year old child became unconscious from an excruciating pain in his stomach and died while he was being taken to a hospital in Gurugram on Sunday, they said.

The kid was playing, drank the thinner, mistaking it for water, police said and added that he had come to Sohna along with his parents.
The incident was reported from Sohna’s Kothada Raipur village where the child’s family was attending a marriage ceremony, police said.

The ceremony was taking place at a house, which was painted a few weeks ago, and the thinner was bought then, they said.

“The child drank the thinner by mistake. We have lodged a report and taken action under 174 of the CrPC. The body has been handed over to his family after postmortem,” investigating officer Dharmendra said. The boy was a resident of Jalalpur village in Haryana’s Palwal district.

