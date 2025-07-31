Gurugram woman held in honeytrap case in Panchkula

A woman from Gurugram has been arrested in Panchkula in connection with an alleged honeytrap case. The arrest was made on the orders of Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia. The woman had also been repeatedly causing disturbances at the victim’s home.

As per an official statement, Gurugram and Faridabad police brought this woman to the women’s commission office in Panchkula Sector-4 for questioning. After reviewing the evidence, the chairperson ordered her arrest. This woman allegedly attempted to flee the office but was apprehended by police outside the building.

As per official details, Renu Bhatia stated that the accused woman faces serious allegations of blackmailing, extorting money from, and threatening a young man and his family with false rape charges. The woman had also been repeatedly causing disturbances at the victim’s home. During questioning, she reportedly confessed, substantiating the allegations. Even after her confession, she again caused a disturbance at the boy’s house on Wednesday morning, attempting to create further mental pressure.

The commission noted that chats and call records from her mobile numbers clearly indicated that this was not a case of rape but a honeytrap conspiracy. The commission has confiscated her mobile phone for technical examination.

Panchkula women’s police station has taken the woman into custody and initiated the process to hand her over to Faridabad police for further investigation into her criminal background and past activities.