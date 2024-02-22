Guv address turned into a medium for lies: Bhupinder Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP government has made the governor’s address to the state assembly a medium for speaking lies. Haryana Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said the BJP-JJP government has made the governor’s address to the state assembly a medium for speaking lies. (HT File)

Reacting to the governor’s address to the House, the leader of opposition said the address lacked truthfulness. “The state government has put the dignity of the governor at stake,” said Hooda.

The former chief minister said the government has made big claims of development, but people are at a loss to understand how development is possible without building any university or medical college, without establishing any power plant or industrial model township.

“How can there be development without establishing a national and international level institute, without setting up big industry, without investment and creating job opportunities,” Hooda questioned.