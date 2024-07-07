Guv seeks action against Thapar’s gunman

Two days after three Nihangs attempted a murder bid on Shiv Sena (Punjab) leader Sandeep Thapar, alias Gora, outside the civil hospital here, Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit reached Ludhiana and took updates of the case from commissioner of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. Purohit said he will be personally monitoring the case. While directing the official submit a report, the governor sought stern action against Thapar’s gunman (ASI) Sukhwant Singh, who reportedly posed as a mute spectator during the assault. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was also present. Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit has taken updates on Thapar’s health from DMCH doctors. (HT file)

Earlier, the governor sought to meet Thapar’s family members at the Circuit House but the victim’s wife refused, stating that she couldn’t leave her husband alone to go anywhere. Purohit said he has assured justice to the family. The governor was supposed to visit Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where Sandeep Thapar is undergoing treatment but he deferred the visit and asked Thapar’s family to meet him at Circuit House.

“Took updates from the doctors treating him. The doctors stated that Thapar would not face any kind of disability and he will be cured,” he said.

Shiv Sena (Punjab) chairman Rajiv Tandon said the right-wing outfits will hold a meeting on Monday to will decide the further line of action. They are likely to initiate a protest.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora reached the hospital to enquire about the health of Thapar. Interacting with Thapar, he assured all kinds of assistance.