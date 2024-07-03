Gym trainer arrested for series of sexual assaults in Chandigarh, Mohali parks

A 28-year-old gym trainer, who would prowl near parks and sexually assault solitary women, has landed in police net. The accused, Sawan Bhatti, was presented in court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody. He works as a gym trainer in Mohali and resides in Sector, Chandigarh, 49 with a live-in partner, said police. (HT )

The accused, identified as Sawan Bhatti, was arrested by the Sector 17 police following a search spanning six weeks, spurred by the complaint of a victim who was sexually assaulted at a Sector-16 park.

In all, Bhatti was wanted for attempting sexual assault on at least seven women in Mohali and Chandigarh, as per investigators.

Holding a BSc degree in computer science, he works at a gym in Mohali and resides in Sector 49, Chandigarh, with a live-in partner.

Sexually assaulted woman at Sector-16 park in May

Police said a young woman from Sector 16 had approached the Sector-17 police station, detailing that she was sitting alone in a park in Sector 16-A around 10.30 pm on May 19.

After a while, the power went out. Thus, she decided to leave while on a phone call with a friend. There, a man suddenly grabbed her from behind, covering her mouth to keep her from screaming and dragged her to the side of the road.

The victim recounted that the assailant, taller than her and with his face covered with a black handkerchief, threatened her to hand over her gold chain. When she revealed she had nothing valuable, he threatened to kill her and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Forcing himself upon her, he penetrated her with his fingers, groped her breast and forced her to fondle him under threat, before fleeing on his Honda Activa.

Her friend, still on the phone with her, heard her screaming and immediately alerted her parents.

They took her to the police, who lodged an FIR under Sections 354, 354-A, 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 17 police station.

Launching a probe, police learnt of a similar case being reported at the Sector-11 police station on June 10.

Here, he had approached a woman on his Honda Activa near a park in Sector 15, asking for directions. As the girl began to guide him, he got hold of her and sexually assaulted her in the same manner, even snatching her valuables.

A case under Sections 354, 376, 379-A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard.

Concerted efforts by police lead to arrest

Recognising the gravity of both cases that occurred in the same vicinity within a month, police ramped up their efforts to apprehend the accused.

Considering him a potential serial offender, the investigation was expedited. Over 25 teams comprising 50-60 cops were deployed every night at 10 entry points throughout the city.

Although CCTV footage captured Bhatti’s scooter with an obscured number plate, distinctive features like missing rear-view mirrors and a specific type of helmet were noted.

Teams from all police stations worked in concert, searching for the suspect’s vehicle in parking areas and residential zones. Night teams were deployed daily with chase vehicles and a decoy lady constable was stationed in a residential area park in Sector 15.

On July 1, police officers noticed a Honda Activa with features matching those captured in a CCTV camera at the Sector 23 light point. The coordinated operation, led by the district crime cell, led to Bhatti’s apprehension at the Sector 16/23 dividing road.

The complainant from Sector 16 identified the accused that led to his arrest. Subsequently, medical examination of both victims was conducted.

Planned assaults meticulously: Police

Interrogation revealed that Bhatti conducted recces in Sector 15 and its surrounding areas due to the large number of females living there in paying guest (PG) accommodations.

He remained extremely cautious while committing the crime, refraining from using his phone during the incidents. To avoid identification, he would cover his face with a black handkerchief.

Probe revealed his mobile phone was switched off at the time of both assaults. He would deliberately utilise service lanes, slip roads and cycle tracks to avoid cameras. He even covered his vehicle’s number plate with tape near the crime spots to evade identification.

He would approach solitary girls taking a walk at night, scare them by pretending to snatch their belongings, grab their hands from behind and threaten to kill them before attempting sexual assault. The assaults typically lasted between 30 seconds to 1 minute, said investigators.