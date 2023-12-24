Handicrafts worth ₹7.95 lakh were sold at the 8th International Gita Mohatsav in Kurukshetra, officials said on Sunday. Handicrafts made by jail inmates garner ₹ 8L revenue at Gita Mohatsav. (HT PHOTO)

The products were sold at the 18-day mela at Brahma Sarovar that started on December 7 and concluded on Sunday.

Director general of prisons Muhammad Akil said that the high quality hand-made products created by the inmates of eight jails were liked by the tourists, who bought goods worth ₹5.75 lakh at the mela and orders worth ₹2.20 lakh were received.

He said that wooden products like sofa, stool and bench, mobile stand, clothes and amla candy made by inmates from jails in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Sonipat, Panchkula and Hisar, were exhibited.

Similarly, 50 exhibitors from Assam, that was also the country partner, made revenue of ₹50 lakh during the mela.