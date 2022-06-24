Harassed by employer, man ends life in Punjab’s Kurali
Piqued by the alleged harassment at the hands of his employer, a 32-year-old man hanged himself to death at his house on Siswan Road in Kurali on Thursday, police said.
In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s brother said his brother was an employee of Jolly Enterprises, Ghanauli, Rupnagar.
He alleged that recently, the company’s owner had accused him of not giving printed receipts to the buyers and imposed a penalty of ₹40,000, of which his brother had already paid ₹35,000. But the owner had been harassing him to pay ₹40,000 more, which pushed him to take the extreme step.
On his complaint, the Kurali police booked the deceased’s employer under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal code. The deceased is survived by his mother and a younger brother.
