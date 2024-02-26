 Harihar first across the finish line in Chandigarh marathon - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Harihar first across the finish line in Chandigarh marathon

Harihar first across the finish line in Chandigarh marathon

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 26, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Harihar Sahani clocked an impressive 2.39.50 hours to finish atop the podium at the 21-km 71-plus for men event at the 13th Punjab Half Marathon on a Sunday.

Participants during the 13th Punjab Half Marathon, organised to raise awareness against drugs, in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
The Run Against Drug Abuse that was organised to raise awareness kicked off at 5.30 am from Chandigarh Club, Sector 1, and the participants ran across three categories - 21 km (half-marathon), 10 km and 5 km categories, which were timed runs, in addition to a 3 km untimed run.

In the 21 km men’s 18-30 category, Badal Chaudhary emerged victorious with a timing of 1.15.56 hours, while Roopdeep Kaur won the women’s event with a timing of 2.24.40 hours. In the 31-40 men’s category, Surender Singh (1.27.35 hours) came first, while Anu Kumari (2.04.56 hours) bagged top honours in the women’s run. In the male 61-70 male category, Paramjit Singh Sandhu (1.49.11 hours) emerged as the winner.

