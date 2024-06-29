Haryana: 1 killed, 3 hurt as Delhi cop opens fire at brother-in-law’s kin

A young Delhi Police constable opened fire at his sister’s husband’s family in Charkhi Dadri’s Ghasola village on Friday morning killing the latter’s grandfather, while his parents and brother sustained bullet injuries. Police at the crime spot in Charkhi Dadri’s Ghasola village in Haryana on Friday morning. (HT Photo)

The constable, identified as Saket, 25, of Delhi’s Gopalwas village, opened nearly 40 fires and fled the spot after committing the crime.

The deceased was identified as Chote Lal, 58. Injured Surender Kumar, his wife Sukantala and younger son Shivam were rushed to a private hospital in Charkhi Dadri from where they were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak. As per doctors at PGIMS, the condition of Sakuntala is considered critical.

Complainant Rajat Kumar, a resident of Ghasola village, said he married the accused’s sister Usha in December last year and Saket suddenly reached his native town on Friday morning.

“Saket came outside my house and opened fire from his service firearm, in which my grandfather died on the spot and my parents and brother sustained injuries, and are undergoing treatment at PGIMS. My wife had gone to her parental home a few days ago,” he added.

Charkhi Dadri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Subhash Chander said the accused had hired a taxi from Delhi to Ghasola.

“He snatched the car key from the driver at gunpoint and reached Ghasola village where he opened indiscriminate firing in which a 58-year-old man died and three members of his family received bullet injuries. The Delhi Police constable was upset as Rajat’s family lied that he is working in the home ministry. Later, Saket’s family got to know that Rajat is unemployed. Both the families have some monetary dispute as well,” the DSP added.

He further said the firearm and his uniform were recovered from the taxi used by the accused, besides recovering live cartridges from the crime spot.

“ Various teams have been formed to arrest the constable, who is absconding. He is booked under murder, attempts to murder and Section 25 of the Arms Act. The deceased man’s body was handed over to the family after conducting an autopsy report at a civil hospital in Charkhi Dadri,” the DSP added.