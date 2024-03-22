Haryana: 12-yr-old boy kills self after exam didn’t go well

A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Hisar after his science paper didn’t go well, police said on Thursday. The victim was a Class 6 student.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that the incident happened on Wednesday night when the boy was alone in his room on the first floor and his mother and grandmother were doing household work on the ground floor.

“When the boy did not come out of his room, his grandmother went upstairs and found his body,” the spokesman added.

The deceased’s family said that he was upset after he could not complete his science exam.

The police have handed over the body to the family after the autopsy and have started an investigation under Section 144 of the CrPc.