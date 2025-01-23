Haryana: 15 ‘cybercriminals’ arrested in Nuh

The Nuh district police have arrested 15 cybercriminals, who were allegedly duping people through social media, and recovered 20 mobile phones, 29 fake SIM cards, 250 fake gold coins and a bogus gold brick, police said. The accused in the custody of Nuh police on Wednesday. (HT photo)

According to Nuh district superintendent of police (SP) Vijay Pratap, different teams formed to take action against cybercriminals launched an operation on Tuesday that continued till late night. The police teams conducted raids at different places, including Palla, Sonkh and Nai villages.

“The accused were using social media platforms for cybercrime. For duping people, the accused used to post fake advertisements on social media. All the accused used to hide their identity through social media and used to cheat people by booking hotels, resorting to sextortion, posing as gold coin holders and advertising online Rapido taxis,” Nuh district SP said in a statement.

Vimal Rai, station house officer (SHO) of the Nuh cyber crime police station, said that during interrogation, it was revealed that the accused used to get fake SIM cards from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Director general of police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur appealed to the people not to get trapped through advertisements doing the rounds on social media and not to click on any unknown link.