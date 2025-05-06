Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Haryana: 15-year-old girl raped in moving car in Faridabad

ByPress Trust of India, Faridabad
May 06, 2025 10:06 AM IST

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when the survivor, a student of Class 10, had gone to drop her brother to school, the police have launched a probe

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped twice in a moving car here while she was on her way to school, police said Monday. According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday morning when the survivor, a student of Class X, had gone to drop her brother to school.

A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

She dropped him off and left for her school when a man, sitting in a parked car, opened a window and pulled her inside, police said. The survivor in her complaint said that a man kept driving the vehicle while the other raped her twice. He also threatened to kill her.

At the time of school closing, they threw her out of the car near her village and fled.She managed to reach home and narrated her ordeal to her family who then approached the police on Sunday, police said.A case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigation is underway, police added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Haryana: 15-year-old girl raped in moving car in Faridabad
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On