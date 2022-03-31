Haryana a paradise for investors, says Vij
A day after he returned from Dubai where he attended the Global Investors’ Growth Summit, home minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said Haryana is a paradise for investors and there is huge scope for them here.
Speaking to the media in Ambala, he said Haryana left an indelible mark in front of the world forum, where he informed the attendees that the state government plans to set up industrial corridors on both sides of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) or western peripheral expressway where industries can be set up.
“Our government has removed red tapism in Haryana and the investors in state will not have to make rounds of government offices. Our government schemes have also been digitised for their benefit,” he added.
He added that their government will give full support to investors and many in turn expressed their desire to invest in Haryana with hopes to get good results.
Vij had left for Dubai on Sunday on invitation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.
Meanwhile, days after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann had said that he will fight for the state’s claim over Chandigarh following Union home minister Amit Shah’s announcement to give benefits of central service rules to the local employees, Vij said Chandigarh is a union territory where the centre’s rules are applied and the Punjab CM has no right to speak on it.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics