Haryana: AAP protests lathicharge on sarpanches

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Haryana Unit on Friday opened an all-front protest against the state government for recent lathicharge on sarpanches on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Haryana Unit on Friday opened an all-front protest against the state government for recent lathicharge on sarpanches on the Chandigarh-Panchkula border. (HT Photo)

Party’s north Haryana convener Chitra Sarwara led the agitation in Ambala Cantonment, her father and senior leader Nirmal Singh in Ambala City and by the local leadership in Yamunanagar.

Chitra said, “In the name of technology, the BJP-JJP government is snatching the rights of sarpanch and panch and giving them to bureaucracy.”

Meanwhile, state home minister Anil Vij said the “opposition is politicising the issue without any merit”.

“Chandigarh Police cane-charged the protesters and we will probe the reasons behind it,” he told reporters in Gurugram.