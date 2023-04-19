Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Judicial magistrate’s clerk among four held in bribery cases in Haryana

Judicial magistrate’s clerk among four held in bribery cases in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 19, 2023 12:50 AM IST

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused have been arrested from Sonepat, Faridabad, and Jind districts

Acting on four separate complaints of graft, Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant lineman (ALM), a reader as well as ahalmad (record keeper) posted in the office of judicial magistrate, Faridabad, and a retired kanungo for allegedly accepting bribe.

Acting on four separate complaints of graft, Haryana's anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant lineman (ALM), a reader as well as ahalmad (record keeper) posted in the office of judicial magistrate, Faridabad, and a retired kanungo for allegedly accepting bribe. (Image for representational purpose)
Acting on four separate complaints of graft, Haryana’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has arrested an assistant lineman (ALM), a reader as well as ahalmad (record keeper) posted in the office of judicial magistrate, Faridabad, and a retired kanungo for allegedly accepting bribe. (Image for representational purpose)

A spokesperson of the bureau said the accused have been arrested from Sonepat, Faridabad, and Jind districts.

The ACB team arrested Lovekush posted as an ALM in Bahalgarh subdivision (Sonepat) while accepting a bribe of 25,000. The complainant alleged that the accused had sought 25,000 in lieu of giving a temporary electricity meter connection in his plot situated in the Jhudpur industrial area.

In the second case, the ACB arrested Sumit, a clerk posted as ahalmad in the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Faridabad, while accepting 3,000 bribe from the complainant. The accused was demanding the bribe in lieu of settling of a traffic challan.

The spokesperson said that in the third case, Hansraj, a clerk posted as reader in JMIC court, Faridabad, was caught while accepting a bribe of 2,000. The accused was seeking bribe to give an early date for payment of a traffic challan.

In a separate operation, the ACB team arrested Ramdiya, a retired kanungo while accepting 10,000 as bribe. Vikram of a Jind village had alleged that the accused was seeking the bribe in lieu of partition of land khewat.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code.

