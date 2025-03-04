Haryana: Addict held for burning wife alive, injuring stepmother

The Hansi police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and severely injuring his stepmother by setting them on fire in Mahjat village on Sunday evening. The DSP suspects that the crime was planned in advance as the accused took deliberate actions to ensure the victims could not escape. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Ram Bhagat, is a drug addict who had come out of a rehabilitation centre six months ago, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred when Bharpo Devi, wife of the accused, brought him dinner.

“As Bharpo served dinner to Ram, he poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. His stepmother, Geeta Devi, rushed to save Bharpo but Ram also poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. The accused then locked the house and watched them burn,” said Hansi deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Siddharth Bishnoi.

Bharpo succumbed to her burn injuries on the spot, while Geeta suffered severe burns, the DSP said.

“Geeta is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar. She attempted to escape the room by climbing to the terrace, but the accused chased her. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing their screams, but by then, the damage had already been done,” the DSP added.

When police arrived at the scene, the accused was found sitting outside his house. “He was immediately taken into custody,” Bishnoi said.

The DSP suspects that the crime was planned in advance, as the accused took deliberate actions to ensure the victims could not escape. “A case has been registered and further investigations are underway,” he said.