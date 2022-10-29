Haryana ADGP put on central deputation
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:40 AM IST
His services has been placed at the disposal of Union government for appointment as joint secretary in ministry of heavy industries
: The Haryana government has placed the services of Hanif Qureshi, additional director general of police (ADGP), at the disposal of Union government for appointment as joint secretary in ministry of heavy industries on deputation, according to the Haryana home department’s order. HTC
