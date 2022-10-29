Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana ADGP put on central deputation

Haryana ADGP put on central deputation

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 29, 2022 01:40 AM IST

His services has been placed at the disposal of Union government for appointment as joint secretary in ministry of heavy industries

Haryana ADGP put on central deputation
Haryana ADGP put on central deputation
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government has placed the services of Hanif Qureshi, additional director general of police (ADGP), at the disposal of Union government for appointment as joint secretary in ministry of heavy industries on deputation, according to the Haryana home department’s order. HTC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out