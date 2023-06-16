Haryana: Ajay Parmar sent to four-day Enforcement Directorate custody in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday got four-day custody of Ajay Parmar, the nephew of suspended CBI special judge Sudhir Parmar, in a money laundering case. The ED on Friday produced Ajay Parmar before a court of Panchkula additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar with a request of 14-day custody stating that he is not cooperating in the investigations and his custodial interrogation was needed.

Ajay Parmar, who is the deputy manager, legal, of real estate firm M3M India in Gurugram, was arrested on Thursday. His arrest came a day after promoter of the real estate development company, M3M, Basant Bansal, and his son, Pankaj Bansal, were held in the money laundering case linked to a graft case registered by the Haryana anti-corruption bureau (ACB) against suspended judicial officer Sudhir Parmar.

Ajay, along with his uncle and former ED/CBI judge Sudhir Parmar and M3M India director Roop Kumar Bansal is an accused in the April 17 first information report (FIR) registered by the ACB in Panchkula and has been named by the ED in a June 13 enforcement case information report (ECIR) under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Remand of Roop Bansal extended in another case

The Panchkula court on Friday also extended the period of custodial interrogation of Roop Bansal, a director of M3M India, arrested last week by the ED in a separate PMLA case.

Roop was produced before the court of Panchkula additional district and sessions judge Sunil Kumar after his seven-day ED custody ended on Friday.

The ED sought extension of Roop’s custody stating they need more time to investigate him.

Roop Bansal was arrested on June 8 by the ED subsequent to initiation of PMLA investigations based on multiple FIRs registered against the IREO group. The investigations by the ED, however, revealed that a huge amount of money running in hundreds of crores was siphoned off through M3M group also, an ED statement said.