Haryana: Ambala cantonment SHO suspended for dereliction of duty

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Dec 24, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij reprimanded SHO inspector Satish Kumar and asked him why the police had not registered an FIR in a case of fraud in the purchase and sale of shops, whereas he had given instructions to register a case on the complaint of a local woman

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Monday ordered the suspension of Ambala Cantonment SHO inspector Satish Kumar for not filing an FIR on a complaint lodged by a woman.

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij was involved in a verbal spat with the cop, who was trying to clarify the case from his end, while the minister kept on reminding him that he disobeyed his orders and informed the Haryana DGP about the suspension on call. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Haryana energy minister Anil Vij was involved in a verbal spat with the cop, who was trying to clarify the case from his end, while the minister kept on reminding him that he disobeyed his orders and informed the Haryana DGP about the suspension on call. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Hearing people’s grievances during his weekly ‘Janta Darbar’ programme here, Vij reprimanded SHO Satish Kumar for failing to act on a complaint of fraud related to purchase and sale of shops. At last week’s Janta Darbar, Vij had directed the SHO to register a case based on the woman’s complaint.

The woman again appeared before Vij on Monday, alleging that despite the minister’s direction, the SHO failed to register an FIR.When Vij asked Satish Kumar why a case was not registered even after his direction, the SHO failed to provide a proper explanation.Taking the matter seriously, Vij spoke to Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur over phone and instructed that the SHO be suspended.Vij later told reporters that inaction by officials would not be tolerated, and those who fail to perform their duties will face the consequences.

Despite the call, the SHO said he had not made any mistake and despite being a civil suit, he had taken up the matter with his superiors. However, furious Vij repeated that he had made a mistake by not lodging an FIR, as per his orders.

While speaking to the media on the issue later, the minister said people who do not work will not be tolerated, and action will taken against them.

“During the camp, he gave clear instructions to the officers present that they should take prompt action on the complaints received and settle them within a week so that the applicant’s complaint can be closed before the next camp,” the statement added.

