Haryana: Ambala police release detained farm leaders after protest

Hours after farmer leaders were detained for allegedly violating prohibitory orders, at least 12 of them were released by the Ambala police on Wednesday.

Farmers from various places in Punjab and Haryana were scheduled to gather at the New Grain Market in the morning to welcome comrade Navdeep Singh Jalbera. He walked out of Ambala Central Jail on Tuesday night after the Punjab and Haryana high court granted him bail.

However, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) senior members Amarjeet Singh Mohri and Ranjeet Singh Raju, among others, were detained before they could reach the venue.

Later, scores of farmers led by Sarwan Singh Pandher decided to gather near Ballana village on Hisar-Ambala national highway and march towards the office of the Ambala superintendent of police (SP) demanding their release, only to be stopped by the police.

After negotiations, SP Surender Singh arrived at the spot to announce the release of farmer leaders but did not disclose their number.

“Farmers had given a call to gather at the market but due to prohibitory orders they were stopped. After the meeting, they have decided to march back towards the Shambhu barrier,” the SP said, adding that a few of the farmers under temporary detention have been released.

Later, speaking to the media, Mohri said there were nearly 12 fellow farmers with him, who were detained and several others, at different places.

They had earlier decided that they would gherao the SP’s office to protest against the arrest of farm activist Navdeep in March. They changed their plan after Navdeep was released on bail on Tuesday but decided to continue with the meeting at the grain market.