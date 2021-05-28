Haryana: Anil Vij directs officials to increase Mucormycosis-dedicated beds in all govt hospitals

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed officials to increase the number of beds in all of the state's government medical colleges for the treatment of patients with Black Fungus.

The direction is to augment the number of beds from 20 to 75 in each of them.

At present, twenty beds have been arraged for the treatment of the infection in every medical college of the state.

On May 18, the Haryana government had declared the infection as an epidemic in the state forming regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.