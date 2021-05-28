Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Anil Vij directs officials to increase Mucormycosis-dedicated beds in all govt hospitals
On May 18, the Haryana government had declared the infection as an epidemic. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
On May 18, the Haryana government had declared the infection as an epidemic. (HT File)(HT_PRINT)
chandigarh news

Haryana: Anil Vij directs officials to increase Mucormycosis-dedicated beds in all govt hospitals

  • The direction is to augment the number of beds from 20 to 75 in all of the state's government medical colleges
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday directed officials to increase the number of beds in all of the state's government medical colleges for the treatment of patients with Black Fungus.

The direction is to augment the number of beds from 20 to 75 in each of them.

At present, twenty beds have been arraged for the treatment of the infection in every medical college of the state.

On May 18, the Haryana government had declared the infection as an epidemic in the state forming regulations called, "The Haryana Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021".

As per the Union Health Ministry, Mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil vij mucormycosis
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.