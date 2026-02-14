Haryana: Anil Vij, Kaithal SP spat over cop’s suspension

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij had a brief face-off with Kaithal superintendent of police (SP) Upasna during the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting on Friday over the suspension of a police official accused in a land fraud case. A case was registered and later transferred to Karnal, where a cancellation report was filed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The dispute arose during the hearing of a complaint filed by Mandeep Kumar of Titram village, who alleged that he paid ₹7 lakh as advance to Sandeep Kumar, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted in Kurukshetra, for purchasing a piece of land. Later, discrepancies were found in the land documents and the complainant sought a refund, which was allegedly not returned.

A case was registered and later transferred to Karnal, where a cancellation report was filed. However, Kaithal police reopened the probe after the complainant submitted proof of payment, confirming a monetary transaction.

Vij directed the investigating officer to register a case against the ASI for allegedly misusing his influence and ordered his suspension during the inquiry. SP Upasna responded that she did not have the authority to suspend the officer as he was posted in Kurukshetra and could only write to the director general of police (DGP).

As the exchange grew heated, Vij said, “This is my order. You just have to write to the DGP… rest I will see.” Deputy commissioner Aparjita intervened.

Speaking later, Vij stressed that grievances, especially of poor citizens, must be addressed promptly. He also ordered registration of an FIR against a junior engineer over allegations of bribery. As many as 15 complaints were heard during the meeting.