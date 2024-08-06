Haryana announces quota for BC(B) in PRIs, municipal bodies

After granting reservation to people belonging to backward classes (A category) in panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and municipal bodies in 2022, the Haryana government on Monday decided to give reservations to backward classes (B category) in PRIs and municipal bodies. The reservation for BC (B) will be implemented based on Haryana Backward Classes Commission’s recommendations. (HT File)

The Council of Ministers on Monday accepted a report by the Haryana Backward Classes Commission (HBCC) outlining the proportion of reservations for backward classes (B category). The BC (A) comprises 72 castes while the BC (B) has six castes.

The reservation for BC (B) will be implemented based on HBCC’s recommendations. An official spokesperson said the BC (A) population in the state is 18.93 % and the BC (B) population is 15.05%.

As per the HBCC report, BC (B), required the support of reservation on the pattern of BC (A ) in the elections of PRIs and municipal bodies for their adequate representation in a democratic setup. The reservation already recommended in favour of backward classes of citizens Block-A shall remain intact, an official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the office of panch in every gram panchayat shall be reserved for the BC (B). Every gram panchayat shall have at least one panch belonging to BC (B) if its population is not less than 2% of the total population of the sabha area.

The offices of a member shall be reserved for the BC (B) in every zila parishad and the number of seats so reserved shall bear, as nearly as may be, the same proportion to the total number of seats in that zila parishad area as one-half of the percentage of population of BC (B) to the total population in that zila parishad area.

The cabinet also gave ex-post facto approval to the criteria for the exclusion of creamy layer among the BCs. An official spokesperson said that the annual income limit of the creamy layer of backward classes in the state has been increased from ₹6 lakh to ₹8 lakh and the criteria for assessment will be in accordance with central government norms. Income from salary and agricultural land will not be factored in to arrive at the gross annual income.

Job quota to Agniveers

The cabinet on Monday approved the Haryana Agniveer Policy, 2024 for providing employment and entrepreneurship opportunities to Agniveers after they complete service in the armed forces. About 1,830 Agniveers were recruited from Haryana in 2022-23 and 2,215 were recruited in 2023-24. The policy will be implemented in 2026-27 when the first batch of Agniveers gets relieved from the armed forces.

An official spokesperson said the Haryana Agniveer Policy offered 10% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment for appointment as constable, mining guard, forest guard, prison warder and special police officers. The spokesperson said the Agniveer shall be exempted from a written examination in case of these posts.

Besides, there will be a 5% horizontal reservation for group C civil posts and a 1% horizontal reservation for group B posts related to the Agniveers’ skill specialisations. The policy also included an age relaxation of three years for group B and C posts with a five-year age relaxation for the first batch of Agniveers, the spokesperson said.

For self-employment and entrepreneurship, the policy provides a subsidy of ₹60,000 annually to industries employing Agniveers, provided they are paid a salary exceeding ₹30,000 per month, including the subsidy amount. The cabinet also approved government jobs to 14 dependents of martyrs. An official spokesperson said these applicants though eligible under the policy did not apply for compassionate appointments within the three-year time limit due to being unaware or being minors.

ADCs to be district registrar of marriages

The cabinet approved amendments to the Haryana Compulsory Registration of Marriages Rules, 2008. An official spokesperson said that additional deputy commissioners (ADC) will now serve as district registrars for marriage registrations. These district registrars will control and oversee all registrar offices within their jurisdiction.

City magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, joint commissioners, executive officers in MC, BDPOs and gram sachivs have also been granted powers to register marriages in their jurisdiction with certain conditions.

The cabinet approved the introduction of the “Vivadon ka Samadhan” scheme aimed at resolving the outstanding milk cess liabilities of milk plants. This initiative is aimed to provide a fair and structured resolution for milk plants that have defaulted on their milk cess payments as of July 31, 2024.

An official spokesperson said the scheme offered a waiver/exemption from the levy of milk cess for the period from September 9, 2001, to July 9, 2002, as no rules were framed to collect the cess during this period. Under the payment terms, 50% of the recalculated default amount must be paid on or before September 30 and the remaining balance must be settled by November 30.

Cabinet approves buying all crops at MSP

A day after chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced to procure all crops under the minimum support price (MSP), the cabinet accorded formal approval to the proposal. Now 10 crops namely ragi, soybean, kalatil (Nigerseed), safflower, barley, maize, jowar, jute, khopra and moong (summer) will be procured at MSP in the state.

Additionally, the cabinet has approved a scheme under which the already charged rent/security of shops located at bus stands of Haryana roadways will be refunded or waived. The scheme shall come into effect on the date of its notification in the government of Haryana official gazette but the waiver/refund/adjustment of rent shall be for the period from April 1, 2020 to July 31, 2020.

The cabinet accorded approval to the draft of an ordinance to amend the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, paying the way for the appointment of a retired high court judge as the chairman of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Judicial Commission (HSGJC). As per the proposed draft ordinance of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Ordinance, 2024, the chairman of the HSGJC will be a judge of the high court.

Cabinet nods revision of pension for retired judicial officers

The cabinet approved the revision of pension/family pension (pre-2016 and post-2016) of judicial officers, who retired from the Haryana government as per the Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

In the case of pre-2016 retired judicial officers, the pension/family pension will be revised by multiplying the existing basic pension/family pension (as of December 31, 2015) by a factor of 2.81, rounded off to the next higher rupee, while for post-2016 retired judicial officers, pension calculation will follow the provisions of Rule 34 of the Haryana Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2016, an official spokesperson said.

Additionally, the officers of the mining department not below the rank of mining officer will now be eligible to issue challans against the goods vehicles carrying mining material with the cabinet on Monday giving a nod to a proposal regarding the grant of challaning powers under Haryana Motor Vehicles Rules,1993.

The cabinet approved the Haryana Registered Vehicle Scrappage and Recycling Facility Incentive Policy 2024. The policy aligns with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021, set by the government of India to methodically phase out old and unfit vehicles, thus reducing pollution and promoting a cleaner environment.