Can your smartwatch detect a heart problem? Cardiologist shares what to look out for and when to consult a doctor

Dr Subhendu Mohanty, director and unit head of cardiology at ShardaCare- Healthcity, weighed in on what smartwatches can reveal about your heart health and when their readings warrant medical attention. He answered some important questions.

Wearable smart devices have become part of everyday life, with smartwatches tracking health parameters such as your heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and putting a wide range of health information on your wrist. But having access to these readings does not always mean knowing how to interpret them. Can an unusually high heart rate or an irregular rhythm signal a heart problem, and when should you consult a doctor for the same?

Can a smartwatch detect a heart problem? Sometimes, your smartwatch may send an alert when readings fall outside the normal range. But here's why the cardiologist urged people not to panic over an isolated abnormal reading: "Cardiologists caution that wearable health data should be treated as an early warning tool, not as a substitute for a medical diagnosis. A smartwatch may detect an abnormal pattern, but it cannot by itself determine the underlying cause or confirm whether a person has heart disease.”

When should you consult a doctor about heart-rate readings from a smartwatch? Dr Mohanty highlighted continuous heart-rate monitoring as one useful feature. However, readings should be interpreted alongside any accompanying symptoms rather than in isolation.

He said, "If a person notices that their resting heart rate is repeatedly much higher than usual, particularly along with symptoms such as breathlessness, dizziness, fatigue or chest discomfort, it may be worth discussing with a doctor.”

Can a smartwatch ECG detect an irregular heart rhythm? The cardiologist noted that some smartwatches offer single-lead ECG recordings and can identify patterns suggestive of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm.

He shared an example of when this feature can be useful: "For instance, someone experiencing intermittent palpitations may record an episode on their watch and share the tracing with their cardiologist. This information can help provide additional context, particularly when the abnormal rhythm is not present during a routine clinic visit.”

But, the expert also cautioned that wearable ECGS have limitations and may not detect every type of arrhythmia or other cardiac condition.

Wearable data is best viewed as a trend or pattern rather than an isolated reading. For example, the cardiologist noted that gradual changes in resting heart rate, exercise tolerance, or rhythm patterns over several weeks may be worth discussing with a doctor. Healthcare professionals also look into symptoms, medical history, examination findings, and appropriate tests, such as ECG, echocardiogram, or blood tests, alongside wearable data. So, do not rely on your smartwatch readings alone to assess your heart health. They should complement professional medical evaluation rather than replace it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.