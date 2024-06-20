Haryana approves 184-cr incentive fund utilisation plan

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Wednesday, in a meeting of state inter departmental steering committee (SISC) of the Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABY), approved an incentive utilisation plan of ₹184 crore. Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad (HT File Photo)

The objective of the scheme is to increase groundwater, improve water use efficiency and promote sustainable water management practices.

During the meeting, he said that the Union government has appreciated Haryana for the effective implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana across 1,647 gram panchayats in 36 blocks of 14 districts of the state.

The chief secretary informed this while presiding over the meeting of state inter departmental steering committee (SISC) of the Atal Bhujal Yojana (ABY), in which incentive utilisation plan of ₹184 crore was approved.

Prasad also directed the irrigation and water resources department to ensure proper storage and utilisation of excess rain water during the upcoming monsoon season.

The irrigation department’s engineer-in-chief Satbir Singh Kadian said that during the last monsoon, 50% of excess rain water was utilised for the water deficient areas.

It was informed that out of the ₹184 crore incentive utilisation plan, the irrigation and water resources department has been allocated ₹122 crores which include ₹96 crore for 48 projects focused on riverbed recharge, pond recharge, construction of storage tanks, water storage bodies, injection wells, recharge bore wells, dug wells and the renovation/rejuvenation of check dams.

The Atal Bhujal Yojana in Haryana has a budgetary allocation of ₹678 crore for the period from 2020-21 to 2024-25.