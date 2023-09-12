Haryana asks Centre to advance paddy procurement

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the state government has sought permission from the Union government to prepone the procurement of paddy and millets, in view of the farmers’ demands. Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said the state government has sought permission from the Union government to prepone the procurement of paddy and millets, in view of the farmers’ demands. (HT File)

While the Centre has given directions to start the procurement of paddy and millets from October 1, Chautala, who also holds the portfolio of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, said that he has requested the Central government to allow procurement of paddy from September 25 and millet from September 20.

“If the permission is granted, procurement process can be started even before October 1,” said Chautala, adding that paddy will be procured by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, HAFED, Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, and Food Corporation of India.

Chautala directed the officers concerned to make adequate arrangements, such as a fire tender every market, during the procurement season.

Maize procurement will start from September 20, moong from October 1, sesame, arhar and urad from December 1.

The deputy CM said this year’s target for paddy purchase is 60 lakh metric tonnes. The paddy will be procured across 215 procurement centres while 92 places have been earmarked for procurement of millets.

Agriculture and farmers’ welfare minister JP Dalal said the government has taken measures to ensure availability of fertilisers.

He said that recently a meeting was held through video conferencing under the chairmanship of Union chemicals and fertiliser minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding the availability of fertilisers.

Dalal said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has also held meetings with the Union minister on this issue. He said the state has adequate stock of DAP and urea.