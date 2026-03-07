Haryana Assembly budget session: 407 plots to villagers suffering from Panipat power plant pollution

Haryana development and panchayat minister Krishan Lal Panwar has said that a village located near thermal power plant in Panipat will be shifted due to pollution as the ash falls in the area. He said that the village in question located near the Panipat power plant is adjacent to Shree Cement and that the issue of ash falling in the area has been reported. BJP MLA Ghanshyam Dass had asked whether village Ratanpura is facing problem of severe pollution due to fly ash emanating from Deenbandhu Chotu Ram Thermal Power plant in Yamunanagar. (HT Photo for representation)

“Keeping this in view, the process to shift that village has been initiated and 407 plots will be allotted in a programme to be held on March 7,” Panwar said in the Assembly while responding to a question of BJP MLA Ghanshyam Dass (Yamunanagar).

Panwar also informed that a committee of technical engineers will be constituted to study the management of ash being generated from the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar and other related technical aspects. The committee will also visit Ratanpura village to review the situation.

BJP MLA Ghanshyam Dass had asked whether village Ratanpura is facing problem of severe pollution due to fly ash emanating from Deenbandhu Chotu Ram Thermal Power plant in Yamunanagar and whether there is any proposal under consideration of the government to shift this village to any other safer place.