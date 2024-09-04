Haryana assembly elections: Anganwadi, Asha workers to increase voting percentage in Panchkula

To increase voting percentage in the upcoming assembly elections, district administration has decided to rope in Anganwadi and Asha workers to encourage people to exercise their franchise. Deputy commissioner (DC) and district election officer of Panchkula Yash Garg on Tuesday instructed deputy DEO, returning officer (RO), assistant returning officer (ARO) of Kalka and ARO of Panchkula to run a special campaign to spread awareness for vote-casting in the district. (HT FIle)

Panchkula district has two assembly constituencies-Panchkula and Kalka. In 2019, Panchkula had registered a voting percentage of 61.28%, while Kalka had recorded 72.5 % voting.

Even during the general elections held in May this year, Panchkula district, which is part of Ambala parliamentary constituency, saw 63.79% voting.

Deputy commissioner (DC) and district election officer of Panchkula Yash Garg on Tuesday instructed deputy DEO, returning officer (RO), assistant returning officer (ARO) of Kalka and ARO of Panchkula to run a special campaign to spread awareness for vote-casting in the district.

Dist admn gears up for nominations

DC-cum-DEO Yash Garg said all preparations have been made for the nomination process for assembly elections- 2024. The nomination process will begin on September 5 for both the constituencies in the district.

Garg added that candidates can file their nominations for Kalka assembly at the SDM Office, Kalka, and for the Panchkula Assembly at the sun-divisional magistrate (SDM) court room, mini secretariat, Sector 1, Panchkula.

Garg stated that rehearsals of the nomination procedure have also been completed. It may be mentioned that the notification for the elections will be issued on September 5, marking the start of nomination process for both constituencies. Candidates will have the opportunity to file their nominations till September 12, from 11 am to 3 pm on working days.

Inclusion of new voters underway

Garg also shared that the total number of voters in both the constituencies is 4.33 lakh, comprising 2.27 lakh male voters, 2.06 lakh female voters, and 26 third-gender voters. Kalka constituency has 2 lakh voters while Panchkula Assembly has 2.33 lakh voters, he added.

The district election office has been processing applications for new voters who have turned 18. The inclusion of these new voters in the electoral roll is currently underway and will be completed shortly.