Haryana assembly passes bill to secure service benefits for extension and guest lecturers

The Haryana assembly on Monday passed the Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) amendment Bill, 2026, for amending the provisions pertaining to eligibility, remuneration and service benefits.

The Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Act, 2024, was notified on January 16, 2025, for providing job security to contractual lecturers, guest lecturers engaged by government colleges and guest faculty engaged by government polytechnics and state institute of engineering and technology.

As per the law, the benefit of security of service is admissible to those eligible extension lecturers and guest lecturers who fulfilled five years of service on or before August 15, 2024.

The statement of objects and reasons said that the Haryana Extension Lecturers Association has requested for amendment in the explanation of section 3 of the Act regarding the counting of 240 days during a period of one-year contractual service instead of calendar year. It has been observed that an amendment is also required in clause (c) of section 2 regarding the definition of eligible extension lecturer whereby the date of acquiring eligibility has been enhanced from June 30, 2023, to July 21, 2025.

Further, an amendment is also required in Section 4 of the Act regarding the benefit of dearness allowance (DA) granted to such eligible extension lecturers and eligible guest lecturers. The language of this clause is confusing and it may have multiple interpretations. Furthermore, it has also been requested to make provision of annual increment in the Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Act. As per the law, eligible extension lecturers and guest lecturers are entitled to receive a consolidated monthly remuneration of ₹57,700. The amendment Bill proposed that the consolidated monthly remuneration shall be increased with effect from January 1 and the first day of July every year corresponding to the increase in dearness allowance.

“The government may notify an increment on the consolidated monthly remuneration on the completion of the first year from the date of commencement of the Act and every year thereafter,’’ the statement of objects and reasons said.

It further said that amendment is also required in the schedule for serial number 4 of the principal Act regarding benefit of ex gratia compassionate financial assistance or compassionate appointment.