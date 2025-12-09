Haryana assembly poll rigged, alleges Hooda

Alleging rigging in the Haryana assembly elections last year, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that “impartiality wasn’t ensured” in the elections so the Congress had been demanding voting through ballot papers. Ex-CM and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda addresses a press conference in Rohtak on Monday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Rohtak, Hooda said, “Rahul Gandhi has presented evidence to prove rigging. When Haryana went to polls, the voting percentage stood at 61.19%. On the eve of counting, the voting percentage had increased to 67.9%. The vote percentage kept increasing every day after the voting. The Election Commission should answer how that happened,” Hooda said.

He alleged collusion between the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BJP. “The Congress has decided to hold a rally in Delhi on December 14. We are demanding voting through ballot papers. In nearly 74 segments, Congress candidates had taken the lead during the ballot papers counting but lost in the EVM counting. In the last five assembly polls, the party which has taken the lead in ballot papers has formed the government but that didn’t happen during the state polls last year,” he added.

Commenting on the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, Hooda said Congress workers and booth-level agents would work vigilantly to prevent any kind of manipulation in the voter list.