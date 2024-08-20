Haryana assembly polls: Rewari MLA to file nomination on Sept 9

Congress MLA from Rewari Chiranjeev Rao claimed that he will be a strong contender for the deputy chief minister’s post, if Congress is voted to power in the assembly polls. While chairing a meeting of workers in Rewari on Sunday, Congress MLA from Rewari Chiranjeev Rao and his father Ajay Yadav (in pic), former Haryana cabinet minister, said that Rao will file nomination on September 9 because 9 is lucky number for them. (HT File)

However, before the announcement of the tickets by the Congress leadership, the Rewari MLA announced to file his nomination on September 9.

Rao said if the people of Rewari elect him again as an MLA and Congress forms the government, he will be a strong contender for the deputy chief minister’s post.

“I also think that I will be deputy chief minister if the Congress forms the government in Haryana. In the previous assembly polls, I won the election despite a BJP wave. People are fed up with this regime and Congress will form the government this time,” he added.

His father Ajay Yadav had represented the Rewari seat six times and Rao is a first-time MLA.