Haryana assembly polls: Vote for Congress for development

Blaming Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government of lack of development in Kalka constituency, Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary said, “Vote for Congress will bring development.” Congress candidate Pradeep Chaudhary during canvassing in Kalka on Monday. (HT Photo)

Lashing out at BJP, Chaudhary said, “The development of villages has come to a standstill. The roads of the villages which were damaged and bridges which were broken during the rains have not been built till date.”

Chaudhary held various public meetings in Kalka constituency as part of election campaign and even raised issue of unemployment. “Youth of our area have not been given jobs,” he said.

He said, “Farmers and residents are facing a lot of problems due to stray animals. But no solution has been found till date.”

“I am confident that Congress government is going to be formed in the state with a huge majority. We will solve every problem of the people,” he added.

After firing, security being withdrawn

Chaudhary in a letter to Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur expressed concern over his security, adding that no arrests have been made in the Raipur Rani firing case, where his supporter was shot at. On Friday, the victim Goldie Khedi was moving with Chaudhary’s campaign convoy when two youths opened fire at him.

Chaudhary demanded action on the recent firing incident on his convoy in Panchkula and also asked why his gunmen were called back despite high security threat?

Chaudhary said that earlier also he had received death threats from drug mafia and now this attack raises questions on the security system. He alleged that instructions were given from the DCP office to call back his gunmen, while his security needed to be strengthened further.