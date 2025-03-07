Haryana assembly session starts today, budget presentation on March 17

With a host of pressing issues at hand — ranging from the deteriorating law and order, rising unemployment, growing drug menace, and rising state debt — the Opposition parties are gearing up for a showdown during the budget session of the Haryana assembly, beginning Friday. The session will open with the Governor’s address on March 7 at 11am and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the finance minister, will present the Budget estimates for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 17. (HT File)

The session will open with the Governor’s address on March 7 at 11am and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is also the finance minister, will present the Budget estimates for the 2025-26 fiscal on March 17.

Though the Congress is expected to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the principal opposition party is yet to name the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, leaving its MLAs without a Leader of Opposition in the 90-member House.

While former chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already fired the opening salvo, accusing the ruling BJP of shielding the paper-leak mafia and failing to control corruption and maintain law and order, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday emphasised that it is the collective duty of all members to uphold the dignity and discipline of the House during the session and to ensure meaningful discussions on issues of public interest.

On the other hand, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Aditya Devi Lal has claimed that his party is the only one effectively playing the role of the opposition in Haryana, accusing the Congress of acting as the BJP’s “agent.”

Meanwhile, INLD MLA Arjun Chautala highlighted drug abuse and unemployment as key issues, criticising the BJP government for failing to fill vacant posts and fulfil its promise of two lakh jobs. He also slammed Congress over its internal rift on appointing a Leader of Opposition, questioning the party’s commitment to public issues.

Ahead of the Haryana Budget session, an all-party meeting was held at the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat under the chairmanship of Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Congress leader Hooda said his party will strongly raise issues such as “paper leaks, unemployment, law and order, and corruption.”

“One paper after another is getting leaked. There have been scams at every level—from state board exams to recruitment processes,” Hooda alleged. He has also signalled that the Congress will take the government to task over growing unemployment, the mining scandal, and the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

The Opposition is expected to press the government for compensation and relief measures to the farmers whose crop was damaged. Additionally, the state’s ballooning debt burden will likely come under scrutiny, with the Congress questioning the BJP’s financial management.

Key legislative agenda

Amid the political slugfest, the Saini government is expected to table a fresh version of the bill regulating travel agents, aiming to curb illegal migration. The chief minister has also promised a growth-oriented budget with a focus on agriculture, education, health, infrastructure, and women empowerment, reiterating his commitment to fulfilling BJP’s poll promises.

The state government also plans to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a scheme that promises a monthly financial assistance of ₹2,100 to women—a key BJP poll promise ahead of the 2024 assembly elections.

In the run-up to the budget presentation, Saini has held consultations with various stakeholders, including ruling and opposition MLAs, to gather suggestions.

He has indicated that the 2025-26 budget will be “growth-oriented,” with a strong focus on agriculture, education, health, sports, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment.

“The budget will lay a strong foundation for Haryana’s progress and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047,” Saini said claiming that the BJP government has brought about a “revolutionary change” in governance over the past decade, marking the “most significant transformation” in Haryana’s history.

As the battle lines are drawn, the Assembly is poised for high-voltage debates in the coming days.