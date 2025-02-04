Haryana assures IMA to clear pending claims under Ayushman Bharat Yojana

The Haryana government on Monday assured the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that payments of all applications submitted till March 10 for claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be released by March 31, before the 2025-26 financial year starts. The Haryana government on Monday assured the representatives of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that payments of all applications submitted till March 10 for claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will be released by March 31, before the 2025-26 financial year starts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Haryana chapter of the IMA had announced to suspend the medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in private hospitals from February 3 to protest against the pending reimbursements from the state government.

Rajesh Khullar, chief principal secretary to Haryana chief minister, held a meeting with the representatives of the IMA and assured that the demands put forth by the IMA will be fulfilled, an official spokesperson said.

The state government said that adequate amount will be approved in the revised budget and that a budget of ₹2,500 crore will be provided for settlement and timely payment of claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in 2025-26 financial year.

“The treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana will continue as before and patients will not face any kind of difficulty,” said Sangeeta Tetarwal, chief executive officer (CEO) of Ayushman Bharat Haryana Health Protection Authority.

She said that ₹195 crore has been paid for the claim applications received from January 1 till now. She said that remaining pending claims will be paid in February.

“Apart from this, the claim applications received till March 10 will be settled by March 31, 2025. The process of claim was explained in detail in today’s meeting. It was decided that the claims related to medicine, and paediatrics will be processed by a special team of specialised doctors. Information about suspicious cases that come to light through artificial intelligence will be shared with hospitals as soon as possible,” the CEO said.

She said if the claim amount has been reduced for any reason, then the hospital will give detailed information about the reasons for that reduction.

It was also discussed in the meeting that if the patient is not willing to get treatment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, then he will be given the option to get treatment at his own expense.

It was also decided in the meeting that the process of appeal for the claim will be further strengthened. Hospitals will also be given the option to file a second appeal. Strict instructions have been given to the officials concerned to pay the claim amount within the stipulated time limit.

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health and family welfare) Sudhir Rajpal, ACS (finance) Anurag Rastogi and representatives of the Haryana unit of IMA were among others present in the meeting.