Haryana Banao Abhiyan members demand sperate capital, HC for state

The members of “Haryana Banao Abhiyan”, in the presence of its convener and former president of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Bar Council Randhir Singh Badhran, pressed their demand for a separate capital and high court (HC) for the state in a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday. Members of “Haryana Banao Abhiyan” during a press conference at the Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Demanding a new capital and HC, Badhran said, “It has been 57 years since Haryana was separated from Punjab but unfortunately this region has not yet got the status of a fully autonomous state, as it did not get its capital and HC. Chandigarh, the capital of united Punjab, was declared a union territory and made the joint capital of both the states.”

The campaign is witnessing support from various administrative officials, including former chief justice Virender Singh, former Jharkhand HC justice Nawab Singh, former Haryana chief secretary HC Choudhary, retired IAS officer RR Jowel, former deputy secretary of government of India and OSD to Haryana chief minister MS Chopra, retired Major General Jagbir Singh Kundu, former commissioner of Haryana Right to Service Commission Sunil Katyal and solicitor UK SS Nara.

“The demand for a separate capital and HC is a social demand by the people of the state. Even though we are demanding a separate capital and an HC, Haryana’s rights on Chandigarh will not be given up. Haryana is the only state in the country which does not have its capital,” the members said, adding that other sections of the society will also be included to highlight the important issue of Haryana and this will be our key demand in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Justice Nawab Singh said the railway station is built in Panchkula but on the world map, it is called the railway station of Chandigarh. Similarly, Haryana has also contributed to the airport but it is called the airport of Mohali.