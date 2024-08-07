Haryana: BJP likely to win Rajya Sabha bypoll unopposed

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win the by-election for one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana unopposed after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday reiterated that the party will not field a candidate for the Upper House bypoll. The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the schedule for holding the bypoll to fill up one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. (HT File)

“On its own, the Congress party does not have the numbers in the House. However, if a group of 16-17 MLAs field a candidate against the BJP, we will lend support to them,’’ Hooda said.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced the schedule for holding the bypoll to fill up one Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana. The seat became vacant after incumbent Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress got elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak constituency. The term of this Upper House seat ends on April 9, 2026.

As per the formula devised for ascertaining the number of votes sufficient to secure the return of a candidate where only one seat is to be filled, 44 votes will be required for a candidate to win the bypoll if voting takes place.

The ruling BJP with 41 MLAs is supported by one Independent and one HLP MLA. However, at least 2-3 MLAs of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) are expected to vote for the BJP nominee. The Congress with 28 MLAs has the support of three Independents.

As per the schedule announced by the EC, nominations can be filed from August 14 to 21. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is August 27. Polling and counting of ballots, if required, will be held on September 3.

A number of BJP leaders are eyeing the Upper House seat, which has less than two years of term. Former Haryana minister Kiran Choudhry who joined the BJP in June, is learnt to be a top contender. So is former MP Kuldeep Bishnoi, who unsuccessfully tried for a BJP ticket from Hisar Lok Sabha seat. Former Congress leader Ranjit Singh, who lost from Hisar Lok Sabha seat on a BJP symbol, is also an aspirant for the Upper House berth.

EC to review poll preparedness on August 12-13

The EC will hold meetings with top Haryana officials in Chandigarh on August 13 during its two-day visit to the city to review the preparedness for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

An EC communication said the election commissioners will also hold a meeting with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, political parties, chief electoral officer and state police nodal officer on August 12. Meanwhile, meetings with the chief secretary, administrative secretaries, the director general of police, enforcement agencies will be held on August 13.

Ten officials in the ranks of senior deputy election commissioners, deputy election commissioners, senior principal secretary, principal secretary, director will accompany the election commissioners.