Haryana BJP MLAs to pick next CM on Wednesday under Amit Shah’s watch

Under the supervision of Union home minister Amit Shah, the newly elected 48 legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana will meet on Wednesday to elect their leader ahead of a ‘grand’ swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. The event will mark the beginning of the BJP government’s historic third consecutive term in the state. BJP sources say the meeting is likely to begin at 10 am on Wednesday. (HT File)

The importance of the upcoming first meeting of the Haryana BJP legislature party, set to be held at the party office ‘Panch Kamal’ in Panchkula, is evident from the high-profile observers--Union home minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav--BJP has appointed to oversee the election of the party leader, who will be sworn in as chief minister.

BJP sources say the meeting is likely to begin at 10 am on Wednesday. After the BJP legislature party leader is elected, the party leaders will meet governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh and stake claim to form the government.

“I thank the people of Haryana from the core of my heart for giving BJP this historic mandate and victory for the third time in the elections... On Wednesday there will be a meeting of the legislature party in which the leader of the legislature party will be elected,” said BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini, after emerging from a meeting held to review the arrangements being made for the oath-taking ceremony.

“People have put a stamp of approval on works and policies of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state.”

Saini had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana’s chief minister in March. He was BJP’s chief ministerial face in the state assembly polls.

Despite facing significant challenges, including anti-incumbency and opposition from various groups such as farmers, wrestlers and the youth, the BJP scored a resounding victory, dashing the hopes of the Congress to form a government even after a decade.

BJP sources say that in all probability the election of Saini as BJP legislature party leader could be a mere procedural requirement. During the electioneering, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah had repeatedly projected Saini as the chief ministerial face of the party.

While Shah used to pat Saini on the back for his “humility”, at an election rally in Kurukshetra, PM Modi said: “I feel proud when everyone praises Saini and his commitment for the development of the state. His humility is what people say brings pride to the state.”

Political observers say that Union home minister Amit Shah personally coming for the meeting points towards the party’s intent to ensure a smooth leadership transition in Haryana in view of senior BJP leaders Anil Vij and Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh making their aspirations to become chief minister public on the grounds of seniority.

Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli said that it was for the first time since 1966--after Haryana was carved out of Punjab--that the party in power has been re-elected for the third consecutive time in Haryana.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will celebrate this event in a grand manner,” he said.

According to Rohtak-based political watcher Satish Tyagi, the election of Nayab Singh Saini as leader of the BJP legislature party is a mere formality and that there is no second thought over it.

“BJP’s top leadership had projected Saini as CM face long back. The Union home minister is coming as an observer to ensure that some senior leaders who were eyeing the post of CM should not create any problem and the election is held smoothly,” said Tyagi pointing out that Shah’s presence will keep probable troublemakers quiet.